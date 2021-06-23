Overview

Dr. Rodney Young III, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in North Charleston, SC. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Trident Medical Center.



Dr. Young III works at The Center for Plastic Surgery in North Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecomastia, Localized Fat Deposits and Breast Reduction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.