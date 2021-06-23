Dr. Rodney Young III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Young III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rodney Young III, MD
Overview
Dr. Rodney Young III, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in North Charleston, SC. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Trident Medical Center.
Dr. Young III works at
Locations
Ulm Center for Plastic Surgery LLC2801 Tricom St, North Charleston, SC 29406 Directions (843) 797-5252
Hospital Affiliations
- Trident Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Young replaced my fears and anxiety with excitement and joy! So happy with the final result of my abdominoplasty and breast augmentation. Dr. Young and his staff went above and beyond, can’t thank them enough!!
About Dr. Rodney Young III, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1083663371
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Young III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Young III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Young III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Young III has seen patients for Gynecomastia, Localized Fat Deposits and Breast Reduction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Young III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Young III. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Young III.
