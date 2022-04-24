Dr. Rodney Worthen II, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Worthen II is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rodney Worthen II, MD
Overview
Dr. Rodney Worthen II, MD is an Urology Specialist in Enid, OK.
Dr. Worthen II works at
Locations
1
Enid Urology Associates Inc.615 E Oklahoma Ave Ste 202, Enid, OK 73701 Directions (580) 233-6100
2
Fairview Regional Medical Center523 E State Rd, Fairview, OK 73737 Directions (580) 233-3230
3
St. Mary's Regional Medical Center305 S 5th St, Enid, OK 73701 Directions (580) 233-3230
Hospital Affiliations
- Alliancehealth Woodward
- Fairview Regional Medical Center
- Integris Bass Baptist Health Center
- Newman Memorial Hospital
- Okeene Municipal Hospital
- Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center
- Share Medical Center
- Stillwater Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Worthen is always very through & explains
About Dr. Rodney Worthen II, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1336141696
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Worthen II has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Worthen II accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Worthen II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Worthen II works at
Dr. Worthen II has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Neurogenic Bladder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Worthen II on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Worthen II. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Worthen II.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Worthen II, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Worthen II appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.