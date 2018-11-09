Overview

Dr. Rodney Wiseman, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Pearland, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.



Dr. Wiseman works at Premier Heart Specialists in Pearland, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.