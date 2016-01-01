Dr. Rodney Vivian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vivian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rodney Vivian, MD
Overview
Dr. Rodney Vivian, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with St. Elizabeth Florence Hospital and St. Elizabeth Ft. Thomas Hospital.
Dr. Vivian works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Rodney Vivian & Associates8000 5 Mile Rd Ste 240, Cincinnati, OH 45230 Directions (513) 232-3070
-
2
St Elizabeth Medical Center Inc1 Medical Village Dr, Edgewood, KY 41017 Directions (513) 232-5794Monday9:00am - 3:30pmTuesday9:00am - 3:30pmWednesday9:00am - 3:30pmThursday9:00am - 3:30pmFriday9:00am - 3:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Elizabeth Florence Hospital
- St. Elizabeth Ft. Thomas Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vivian?
About Dr. Rodney Vivian, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1295763845
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vivian has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vivian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vivian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vivian works at
Dr. Vivian has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vivian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Vivian. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vivian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vivian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vivian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.