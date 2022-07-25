Overview

Dr. Rodney Tyler Harney, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Decatur, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Decatur Morgan Hospital.



Dr. Harney works at Surgical Associates Of North AL in Decatur, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Intestinal Obstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.