Dr. Rodney Thill, MD
Dr. Rodney Thill, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Oak Lawn, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center.
Midwest Surgical Group Sc4400 W 95th St Ste 413, Oak Lawn, IL 60453 Directions (708) 478-4407
Advocate Medical Group18210 La Grange Rd Ste 105, Tinley Park, IL 60487 Directions (708) 478-4407
Advocate Health and Hospitals Corporation4440 W 95th St, Oak Lawn, IL 60453 Directions (708) 684-9300
- 4 4500 W 95 St Ste 413, Oak Lawn, IL 60453 Directions (708) 346-4055
- Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Thill was very clear, knowledgeable, compassionate and professional in helping me treat a very sensitive and little known about health issue.
- General Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- Rush Presby St Luke's M C
- Rush Medical College Of Rush University
Dr. Thill has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia, Gallstones and Intestinal Obstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thill on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Thill. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thill.
