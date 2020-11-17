See All Otolaryngologists in Federal Way, WA
Dr. Rodney Teasley, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
5 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Rodney Teasley, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Federal Way, WA. 

Dr. Teasley works at Franciscan Ear, Nose & Throat Associates - Federal Way in Federal Way, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Tinnitus and Acute Tonsillitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of St. Francis Hospital
These providers are on the medical staff of St. Francis Hospital.

Locations

    Gary V Trupp MD Inc Ps
    Gary V Trupp MD Inc Ps
34509 9th Ave S Ste 202, Federal Way, WA 98003
(253) 942-2270

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Earwax Buildup
Tinnitus
Acute Tonsillitis
Earwax Buildup
Tinnitus
Acute Tonsillitis

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Nov 17, 2020
Very thorough. Staff and nurse were efficient. Comprehensive examination by doctor. He listened very well and isolated several medical issues that I have been dealing with. Came up with a coordinated plan for addressing each and did a good job explaining his rationale and treatment I left my appointment feeling very confident that my decision to see Dr. Teasley was a good one.
Gary — Nov 17, 2020
About Dr. Rodney Teasley, MD

Specialties
  Ear, Nose, and Throat
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  1508285891
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

