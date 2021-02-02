Dr. Rodney Staton, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Staton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rodney Staton, DPM
Dr. Rodney Staton, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Jackson, TN. They specialize in Podiatry, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jackson-madison County General Hospital.
The Jackson Clinic Prof Assn2863 HIGHWAY 45 BYP, Jackson, TN 38305 Directions (731) 664-1375Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Prime Care Medical Center PC270 E Court Ave Ste B, Selmer, TN 38375 Directions (731) 422-0213
- Jackson-madison County General Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Rodney Staton is my kind of guy--down to earth, funny, knowledgeable, generous with time, excellent care, efficient, skillful, definitely not preachy... What more can I say? My wife likes him, too.
- Podiatry
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1184692956
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Staton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Staton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Staton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Staton has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Staton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Staton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Staton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Staton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Staton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.