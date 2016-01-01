Dr. Scott accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rodney Scott, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rodney Scott, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Wilmington, DE.
Locations
1
Nemours Physicians Associates1600 Rockland Rd, Wilmington, DE 19803 Directions (800) 416-4441
2
Neurology - 1 South Prospect Street1 S Prospect St, Burlington, VT 05401 Directions (802) 847-4589
3
University of Vermont Medical Center111 Colchester Ave, Burlington, VT 05401 Directions (802) 842-2700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware
- University Of Vermont Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Rodney Scott, MD
- Pediatric Neurology
- English
- 1922433135
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Scott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scott, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scott appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.