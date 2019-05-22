Overview

Dr. Rodney Schmelzer, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University|Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lone Peak Hospital, St. Mark's Hospital, Timpanogos Regional Hospital, Intermountain Medical Center and Utah Valley Hospital.



Dr. Schmelzer works at Primary Children's Hospital - Plastic Surgery in Salt Lake City, UT with other offices in Orem, UT and Layton, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.