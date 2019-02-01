See All Oncologists in Charleston, SC
Overview

Dr. Rodney Schlosser, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Oncology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Mayo Medical School and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.

Dr. Schlosser works at Champaign Dental Group in Charleston, SC with other offices in Mount Pleasant, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Nasal Polyp along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    MUSC Health Rutledge Tower
    135 Rutledge Ave Fl 11, Charleston, SC 29425 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    MUSC Health East Cooper Medical Pavilion
    1600 Midtown Ave, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sinusitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Nasal Polyp
Sinusitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Nasal Polyp

Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sphenoidotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Balloon Sinuplasty Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Caldwell-Luc Procedure Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Dacryocystorhinostomy Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Pharynx Lesion Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty) Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sphenoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Feb 01, 2019
    Dr Schlosser saved my life with his timely cancer diagnosis and surgery
    Richard in Mt Pleasant , SC — Feb 01, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Rodney Schlosser, MD
    About Dr. Rodney Schlosser, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1992818538
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • U Pa
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • U Va
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Mayo Medical School
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • MUSC Health University Medical Center

