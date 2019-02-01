Overview

Dr. Rodney Schlosser, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Oncology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Mayo Medical School and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.



Dr. Schlosser works at Champaign Dental Group in Charleston, SC with other offices in Mount Pleasant, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Nasal Polyp along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.