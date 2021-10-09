Overview

Dr. Rodney Samaan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Mission Hills, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from UNIV OF KY COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Mission Community Hospital, Northridge Hospital Medical Center, Providence Holy Cross Medical Center and Valley Presbyterian Hospital.



Dr. Samaan works at ProgressiveMD in Mission Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Overweight, Obesity and Ringworm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.