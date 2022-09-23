Overview

Dr. R Rushing, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Vancouver, WA. They completed their fellowship with University Of Kentucky, College Of Medicine



Dr. Rushing works at Compass Oncology - Vancouver in Vancouver, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.