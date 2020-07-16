Dr. Rodney Runyon, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Runyon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rodney Runyon, DDS
Dr. Rodney Runyon, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Gallatin, TN.
Rodney D Runyon, DDS614 Commons Dr, Gallatin, TN 37066 Directions (615) 442-7509
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
First appointment this morning for tooth extraction. Dr Runyon and his staff are very friendly and professional. He informed me of my options to deal with my situation and let me choose my treatment. They responded to my choice in a very timely manner. I will definitely be returning to this office for future appointments. Very efficient and sensitive to my needs.
- Dentistry
- English
Dr. Runyon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Runyon accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Runyon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Runyon. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Runyon.
