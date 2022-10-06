Dr. Rubi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rodney Rubi, MD
Dr. Rodney Rubi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Poplar Bluff, MO. They completed their residency with Western Reserve Care Sys
SoutheastHEALTH Family Medicine of Poplar Bluff2002 Kanell Blvd # 101, Poplar Bluff, MO 63901 Directions (573) 778-0020
- Southeast Hospital
- Southeasthealth Center Of Stoddard County
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Rubi is caring and intelligent. Listens and takes time to explain.
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1184727422
- Western Reserve Care Sys
Dr. Rubi accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rubi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Rubi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rubi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rubi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rubi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.