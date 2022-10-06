See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Poplar Bluff, MO
Dr. Rodney Rubi, MD

Internal Medicine
5 (6)
Overview

Dr. Rodney Rubi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Poplar Bluff, MO. They completed their residency with Western Reserve Care Sys

Dr. Rubi works at Southeast Primary Care in Poplar Bluff, MO. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    SoutheastHEALTH Family Medicine of Poplar Bluff
    2002 Kanell Blvd # 101, Poplar Bluff, MO 63901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (573) 778-0020

Hospital Affiliations
  • Southeast Hospital
  • Southeasthealth Center Of Stoddard County

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ataxia
Muscle Weakness
Osteoarthritis
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Muscle Weakness
Osteoarthritis
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Actinic Keratosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Allergic Rhinitis
Anaphylaxis
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies
Arthritis
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atherosclerosis
Athlete's Foot
Balanitis
Bedsores
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Bronchitis
Bursitis
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cellulitis
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Constipation
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Elbow Sprain
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Fibromyalgia
Gastritis
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Heart Disease
Heartburn
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypogonadism
Hypotension
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Joint Pain
Knee Sprain
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malnutrition
Muscle Spasm
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Overweight
Pharyngitis
Pneumonia
Polyneuropathy
Proteinuria
Puncture Aspiration
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Sarcoidosis
Shingles
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Stye
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tinnitus
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tremor
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Urinary Stones
Venous Insufficiency
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Rodney Rubi, MD

    Internal Medicine
    English
    1184727422
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Western Reserve Care Sys
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rubi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rubi accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Rubi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rubi works at Southeast Primary Care in Poplar Bluff, MO. View the full address on Dr. Rubi’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Rubi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rubi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rubi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rubi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

