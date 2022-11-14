Overview

Dr. Rodney Roof, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital and Trihealth Evendale Hospital.



Dr. Roof works at Group Health - Kenwood in Cincinnati, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.