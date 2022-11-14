See All Podiatrists in Cincinnati, OH
Dr. Rodney Roof, DPM

Podiatry
3.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Rodney Roof, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital and Trihealth Evendale Hospital.

Dr. Roof works at Group Health - Kenwood in Cincinnati, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Group Health - Kenwood
    8240 Northcreek Dr, Cincinnati, OH 45236 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 246-7000
  2. 2
    Urology Group
    7794 5 Mile Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45230 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 246-7000
  3. 3
    Anderson Rheumatology Inc
    7810 5 Mile Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45230 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 246-7000
  4. 4
    Gha Kenwood Pharmacy
    8245 Northcreek Dr, Cincinnati, OH 45236 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 246-7000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bethesda North Hospital
  • Trihealth Evendale Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Foot Fracture
Heel Spur
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Foot Fracture
Heel Spur

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Rodney Roof, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1356333249
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rodney Roof, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roof is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Roof has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Roof has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Roof works at Group Health - Kenwood in Cincinnati, OH. View the full address on Dr. Roof’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Roof. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roof.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roof, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roof appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

