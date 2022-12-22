Dr. Rodney Rohrich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rohrich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rodney Rohrich, MD
Overview
Dr. Rodney Rohrich, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas and William P. Clements Jr. University Hospital.
Locations
Specialty First Assistants Pllc9101 N Central Expy Ste 600, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 645-3119Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Dallas
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
- William P. Clements Jr. University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Highly recommended! Dr. Rohrich is a phenomenal surgeon!! It’s been almost 10 months since my rhinoplasty, U/L eyes, FaceTite with neck liposuction and facial fat augmentation. Outstanding results that I love so much! Also, I had a hard lump under each tear trough from 8 year old permanent filler, previously injected by another surgeon, that Dr. Rohrich was able to excise. He did an outstanding job and my family and friends are amazed how great it looks! Thank You Letty for removing my splint/sutures and taking great care of me! Thank You so much Dr Rohrich!!!!!
About Dr. Rodney Rohrich, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English, German
Education & Certifications
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
- Plastic Surgery
