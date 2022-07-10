Dr. Rodney Remington, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Remington is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rodney Remington, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They graduated from U British Columbia and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center, Community Regional Medical Center and Fresno Surgical Hospital.
Fogg, Maxwell, Lanier & Remington1360 E Herndon Ave Ste 401, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 449-5000
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dr. Remington recently removed cataracts from both of my eyes. The procedure was so fast and easy. I can't say enough positive things about Dr. Remington. He does not make you feel rushed and answers any and all questions in a straight forward and thorough way. His expertise is well-known in the community and his stellar reputation is well-deserved. I recommend him highly and I am very grateful I am his patient.
- Kresge Eye Inst/Wayne St U
- Kresge Eye Inst/Wayne St U
- U Med Ctr/Ucsf Fresno
- U British Columbia
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
- Community Regional Medical Center
- Fresno Surgical Hospital
