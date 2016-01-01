Dr. Reid has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rodney Reid, MD
Overview
Dr. Rodney Reid, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Portland, OR.
Dr. Reid works at
Locations
9450 Sw Barnes Road in the Sunset Business Park9450 SW Barnes Rd Ste 200, Portland, OR 97225 Directions (503) 216-2025
- 2 9135 SW Barnes Rd Ste 987, Portland, OR 97225 Directions (503) 216-6220
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Rodney Reid, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English
- 1417110149
Education & Certifications
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, Forensic Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reid accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reid works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Reid. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reid.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reid, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reid appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.