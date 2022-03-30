See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Denver, NC
Internal Medicine
Dr. Rodney Redelsperger, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Denver, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Saba University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Atrium Health Lincoln.

Dr. Redelsperger works at MDVIP - Denver, North Carolina in Denver, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    MDVIP - Denver, North Carolina
    294 N Nc 16 Business Hwy, Denver, NC 28037 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 761-7052

Insomnia
Itchy Skin
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Insomnia
Itchy Skin
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer

Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.8
    Mar 30, 2022
    A true professional and caring physician that I have the good fortune with Dr. Redelsperger being my personal position for over 15 years. Most recently due to a slip and fall out of state which turned into a very serious matter with my wrist being handicapped and three fingers along with a spine nerve injury, my doctor kept close contact with me continuously over the past three years. He was ensuring that I was being given the best medical rehab treatment after four surgeries. This doesn’t surprise me but should reflect the image how my MD treats his patients personally and coaches them of any hurdles. I was experiencing Incredibly pain after four surgeries he assured me it was his responsibility to to be involved in the entire process resulting in a medical positive outcome. The staff is not only professional they are very personal and evolve themselves in a friendly and family like atmosphere. I applaud the entire practice. Richard W Connelly Sr.
    Richard Connelly — Mar 30, 2022
    About Dr. Rodney Redelsperger, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 26 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1689668261
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Saba University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Atrium Health Lincoln

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rodney Redelsperger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Redelsperger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Redelsperger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Redelsperger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Redelsperger works at MDVIP - Denver, North Carolina in Denver, NC. View the full address on Dr. Redelsperger’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Redelsperger. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Redelsperger.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Redelsperger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Redelsperger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

