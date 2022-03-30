Dr. Rodney Redelsperger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Redelsperger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rodney Redelsperger, MD
Dr. Rodney Redelsperger, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Denver, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Saba University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Atrium Health Lincoln.
Dr. Redelsperger works at
MDVIP - Denver, North Carolina294 N Nc 16 Business Hwy, Denver, NC 28037 Directions (704) 761-7052
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
How was your appointment with Dr. Redelsperger?
A true professional and caring physician that I have the good fortune with Dr. Redelsperger being my personal position for over 15 years. Most recently due to a slip and fall out of state which turned into a very serious matter with my wrist being handicapped and three fingers along with a spine nerve injury, my doctor kept close contact with me continuously over the past three years. He was ensuring that I was being given the best medical rehab treatment after four surgeries. This doesn’t surprise me but should reflect the image how my MD treats his patients personally and coaches them of any hurdles. I was experiencing Incredibly pain after four surgeries he assured me it was his responsibility to to be involved in the entire process resulting in a medical positive outcome. The staff is not only professional they are very personal and evolve themselves in a friendly and family like atmosphere. I applaud the entire practice. Richard W Connelly Sr.
- Internal Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English
- Male
- Saba University School Of Medicine
- Atrium Health Lincoln
Dr. Redelsperger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Redelsperger accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Redelsperger using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Redelsperger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Redelsperger. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Redelsperger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Redelsperger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Redelsperger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.