Dr. Rodney Rastegar, DDS

Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
3.5 (21)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Rodney Rastegar, DDS is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Garden City, NY. 

Dr. Rastegar works at Progressive Oral Surgery & Implantology of Long Island in Garden City, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Progressive Oral Surgery & Implantology of Long Island
    601 Franklin Ave Ste 215, Garden City, NY 11530 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 274-9979

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bone Grafting
Cleft Lip and Palate
Cleft Lip and Palate Repair
Bone Grafting
Cleft Lip and Palate
Cleft Lip and Palate Repair

Bone Grafting Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip and Palate Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip and Palate Repair Chevron Icon
Complex Tooth Extraction Chevron Icon
Corrective Jaw Surgery Chevron Icon
Dental Implant Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Dislocated Jaw Chevron Icon
Extraction of Wisdom Tooth Chevron Icon
Impacted Teeth Chevron Icon
Impacted Tooth Removal Chevron Icon
Jaw Fracture Chevron Icon
Jaw Irregularities Chevron Icon
Jaw Misalignment Leading to TMJ Chevron Icon
MDI Mini Dental Implant Chevron Icon
Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Chevron Icon
Oral Conscious Sedation Chevron Icon
Oral Sedation Chevron Icon
Oral Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Orthognathic Surgery Chevron Icon
Platelet-Rich Plasma Injection (PRP) Chevron Icon
Simple Tooth Extractions Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Temporomandibular Joint (TMJ) Surgery Chevron Icon
Tooth Loss Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • DenteMax
    • Guardian
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Total Dental Administrators PPO
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    About Dr. Rodney Rastegar, DDS

    Specialties
    • Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian
    NPI Number
    • 1982795506
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rodney Rastegar, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rastegar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rastegar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rastegar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rastegar works at Progressive Oral Surgery & Implantology of Long Island in Garden City, NY. View the full address on Dr. Rastegar’s profile.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Rastegar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rastegar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rastegar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rastegar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

