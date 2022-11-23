Overview

Dr. Rodney Randall, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Randall works at Advanced Cardiovascular Center of Tampa Bay in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations, Heart Murmur and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.