Overview

Dr. Rodney Powell, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fort Walton Beach, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Wake Forest University Nc|Wake Forest University School Of Medicine, Medical Center Boulevard and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital.



Dr. Powell works at White Wilson Medical Center - Fort Walton Beach in Fort Walton Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Heart Disease and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.