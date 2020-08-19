Dr. Rodney Powell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Powell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rodney Powell, MD
Overview
Dr. Rodney Powell, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fort Walton Beach, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Wake Forest University Nc|Wake Forest University School Of Medicine, Medical Center Boulevard and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital.
Dr. Powell works at
Locations
-
1
White Wilson Medical Ctr Immediate Car1005 Mar Walt Dr, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32547 Directions (850) 446-4094Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Powell?
Dr. Powell actually listened to me and addressed my concerns, in a manner that the patient can make a wise decision!
About Dr. Rodney Powell, MD
- Cardiology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1821063959
Education & Certifications
- University of South Florida|University South Fla
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
- University South Fla Affil Hospital
- Wake Forest University Nc|Wake Forest University School Of Medicine, Medical Center Boulevard
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Powell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Powell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Powell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Powell works at
Dr. Powell has seen patients for Hypertension, Heart Disease and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Powell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Powell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Powell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Powell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Powell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.