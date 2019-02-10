Dr. Rodney Poling, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Poling is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rodney Poling, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Rodney Poling, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Columbia, TN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Rodney A Poling MD1402 Rosewood Dr, Columbia, TN 38401 Directions (931) 388-6573
- 2 1222 Trotwood Ave Ste 309, Columbia, TN 38401 Directions (931) 381-5886
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
I have seen Dr. Poling for Yeats and he is a very good Dr. he cares about his patients. Giving medications that truly help and making sure none of the medications interfere with others a patient may take. He stands up for his patiences and guards there privacy. He may seem uncaring but he is just a serious man and very professional . February 9 2018
- Psychiatry
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1538153556
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Dr. Poling has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Poling accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Poling has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Poling has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Poling on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Poling. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Poling.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Poling, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Poling appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.