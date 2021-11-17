Dr. Rodney Plaster, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Plaster is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rodney Plaster, MD
Overview
Dr. Rodney Plaster, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Claremore, OK. They specialize in Pain Management, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Oklahoma Surgical Hospital.
Dr. Plaster works at
Locations
-
1
Advanced Orthopedics of Oklahoma - Claremore1110 W Will Rogers Blvd, Claremore, OK 74017 Directions (918) 341-0600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Advanced Orthopedics of Oklahoma - Owasso13720 E 86th St N Ste 100, Owasso, OK 74055 Directions (918) 272-9515
-
3
Broken Arrow1130 E Lansing St, Broken Arrow, OK 74012 Directions (918) 994-4496Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday8:00am - 8:00pmSunday8:00am - 8:00pm
-
4
McAlester1609 N Strong Blvd, McAlester, OK 74501 Directions (800) 283-3662
-
5
Tulsa6475 S Yale Ave Ste 301, Tulsa, OK 74136 Directions (918) 494-9300
-
6
Premier Orthopedic Specialists Of Tulsa2448 E 81st St Ste 1520, Tulsa, OK 74137 Directions (918) 900-2520Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Oklahoma Surgical Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Plaster?
Thorough. Detailed explainations.
About Dr. Rodney Plaster, MD
- Pain Management
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1013918788
Education & Certifications
- The University of Utah
- Shriners Hospitals For Children
- University Of Kansas, Wesley Medical Center
- University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine
- Baylor University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Plaster has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Plaster accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Plaster has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Plaster works at
Dr. Plaster has seen patients for Limb Pain, Joint Pain and Difficulty With Walking, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Plaster on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Plaster. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Plaster.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Plaster, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Plaster appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.