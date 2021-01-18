Overview

Dr. Rodney Parker-Yarnal, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF MO COLUMBIA SCH OF MED.



Dr. Parker-Yarnal works at AUTISM PSYCHIATRY in Coral Gables, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.