Dr. Rodney Myers, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rodney Myers, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Neurology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Medical Center and Hillcrest Medical Center.
Dr. Myers works at
Locations
Champaign Dental Group1245 S Utica Ave Ste 330, Tulsa, OK 74104 Directions (918) 560-3823
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. John Medical Center
- Hillcrest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Maybe Dr. Myers isn’t for everyone, but he is definitely competent. He knows exactly what he is doing, and he has listened to my concerns with sincerity. He has never once been dismissive of my concerns, always does a thorough exam, explains everything to me, and answers all of my questions. I would recommend him to anyone with a neurological disorder.
About Dr. Rodney Myers, MD
- Neurology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1740211044
Education & Certifications
- Universtiy Of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Myers has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Myers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Myers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Myers has seen patients for Restless Leg Syndrome, Tremor and Seizure Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Myers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
54 patients have reviewed Dr. Myers. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Myers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Myers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Myers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.