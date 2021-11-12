Overview

Dr. Rodney Myers, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Neurology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Medical Center and Hillcrest Medical Center.



Dr. Myers works at Champaign Dental Group in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Restless Leg Syndrome, Tremor and Seizure Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.