Dr. Rodney McLaren, MD
Dr. Rodney McLaren, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kentucky College of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.
Jefferson Maternal Fetal Medicine833 Chestnut St Fl 1, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
Great doctor. Took the time to thoroughly address my list of questions and provided valuable input about my birth plan.
- Maternal-Fetal Medicine
- 9 years of experience
- English
- Maimonides Medical Center
- Maimonides Medical Center
- University of Kentucky College of Medicine
