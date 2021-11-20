See All Fetal Medicine & Maternal Medicine Doctors in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Rodney McLaren, MD

Maternal-Fetal Medicine
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Rodney McLaren, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kentucky College of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.

Dr. McLaren works at Jefferson Maternal Fetal Medicine in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jefferson Maternal Fetal Medicine
    833 Chestnut St Fl 1, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
  • Jefferson Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Preeclampsia
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Preeclampsia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Malpresentation of Fetus Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Rodney McLaren, MD

Specialties
  • Maternal-Fetal Medicine
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 9 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1962845156
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Maimonides Medical Center
Fellowship
Residency
  • Maimonides Medical Center
Residency
Medical Education
  • University of Kentucky College of Medicine
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Rodney McLaren, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McLaren is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. McLaren has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. McLaren works at Jefferson Maternal Fetal Medicine in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. McLaren’s profile.

Dr. McLaren has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McLaren.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McLaren, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McLaren appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

