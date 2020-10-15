Overview

Dr. Rodney Marcom, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 55 years of experience. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital, Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville and Flagler Hospital.



Dr. Marcom works at Mandarin Family Medicine in Jacksonville, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.