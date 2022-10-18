Overview

Dr. Rodney Malisos, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Liberty, MO. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health.



Dr. Malisos works at Liberty Medical Center in Liberty, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.