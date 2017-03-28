Dr. Rodney Kreider, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kreider is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rodney Kreider, MD
Overview
Dr. Rodney Kreider, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Stockbridge, GA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1233 Eagles Landing Pkwy Ste I, Stockbridge, GA 30281 Directions (770) 507-4144
- 2 1215 Eagles Landing Pkwy Ste 208, Stockbridge, GA 30281 Directions (770) 507-4144
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kreider?
Moved to GA and was looking for a dr for my children.Dr R Kreider came highly recommended.He took good care of my children and wait time is minimal.Dont have to spend a whole day waiting in the waiting room.
About Dr. Rodney Kreider, MD
- Pediatrics
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1760441125
Education & Certifications
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kreider has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kreider accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kreider has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Kreider. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kreider.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kreider, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kreider appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.