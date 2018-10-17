Dr. Rodney Kosanovich, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kosanovich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rodney Kosanovich, DPM
Overview
Dr. Rodney Kosanovich, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Mc Kees Rocks, PA.
Dr. Kosanovich works at
Locations
-
1
Ankle & Foot Centers of Pittsburgh LLC5676 Steubenville Pike, Mc Kees Rocks, PA 15136 Directions (412) 787-1276
Hospital Affiliations
- Heritage Valley Kennedy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kosanovich?
I highly recommend DR Kasanovich. I had surgery with him at Ohio Valley Hospital and I can tell you it was a wonderful experience that I long feared, after visiting with him and having my surgery my fear was fruitless it all went so smoothly. I regret that I didn't go to him sooner, I wasted 4 years with another foot doctor that did nothing for me, my foot just deteriorated really bad and all he did was inject it. Dr Kasanovich is very thorough very good, and obviously highly experienced.
About Dr. Rodney Kosanovich, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1689636490
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kosanovich has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kosanovich accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kosanovich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kosanovich works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Kosanovich. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kosanovich.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kosanovich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kosanovich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.