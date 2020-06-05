Overview

Dr. Rodney Kazama, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Hawaii School of Medicine and is affiliated with Kuakini Medical Center and The Queens Medical Center.



Dr. Kazama works at KAZAMA RODNEY M MD in Honolulu, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Hemorrhoids and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.