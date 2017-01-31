Dr. Rodney Jones, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jones is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rodney Jones, MD
Overview
Dr. Rodney Jones, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA and is affiliated with William Newton Hospital.
Dr. Jones works at
Locations
-
1
Midwest Surgery Center Lc825 N Hillside St Ste 100, Wichita, KS 67214 Directions (316) 733-9393
-
2
Ascension Via Christi St. Francis929 N Saint Francis Ave Ste 8061, Wichita, KS 67214 Directions (316) 719-1260
Hospital Affiliations
- William Newton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jones?
Dr. Jones diagnosed my back and neck problem after others missed the diagnosis, was realistic about the possible outcomes, and provided much needed relief.
About Dr. Rodney Jones, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1821075193
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jones has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jones accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jones works at
Dr. Jones has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jones on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jones.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jones, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jones appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.