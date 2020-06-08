Dr. Rodney Horton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Horton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rodney Horton, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Rodney Horton, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Dallas, TX. They completed their fellowship with University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia11970 N Central Expy Ste 540, Dallas, TX 75243 Directions (972) 566-4822
Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia - Austin3000 N Interstate 35 Ste 700, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (512) 807-3150
Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia6300 W Interstate 40 Ste 106, Amarillo, TX 79106 Directions (806) 354-9764
- Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital
- St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX
Dr. Horton always professional and helpful. Staff is excellent and supportive.
About Dr. Rodney Horton, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- English
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
- University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center|Ut Southwestern Medical Center
Dr. Horton has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Horton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Horton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Horton has seen patients for Heart Disease, Atrial Flutter and Atrial Fibrillation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Horton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Horton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Horton.
