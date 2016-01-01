See All Diagnostic Radiologists in Augusta, GA
Diagnostic Radiology
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience
Dr. Rodney Hobbs, MD is a Diagnostic Radiology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Diagnostic Radiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from Georgia Regents U, Medical College and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center and Doctors Hospital.

Dr. Hobbs works at Champaign Dental Group in Augusta, GA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Augusta University Medical Center
    1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912

  • Diagnostic Radiology
  • 21 years of experience
  • English
  • Male
  • 1154369403
  • Musc Medical Center
  • Meml Hlth University Med Ctr
  • Med Ctr Cen GA Mercer University
  • Georgia Regents U, Medical College
  • Diagnostic Radiology
  • Augusta University Medical Center
  • Doctors Hospital

