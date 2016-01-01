Dr. Rodney Hobbs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hobbs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rodney Hobbs, MD
Overview
Dr. Rodney Hobbs, MD is a Diagnostic Radiology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Diagnostic Radiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from Georgia Regents U, Medical College and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center and Doctors Hospital.
Dr. Hobbs works at
Locations
Augusta University Medical Center1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Rodney Hobbs, MD
- Diagnostic Radiology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1154369403
Education & Certifications
- Musc Medical Center
- Meml Hlth University Med Ctr
- Med Ctr Cen GA Mercer University
- Georgia Regents U, Medical College
- Diagnostic Radiology
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
- Doctors Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions

