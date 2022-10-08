Overview

Dr. Rodney Herrin, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Springfield, IL. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with HSHS St. John's Hospital, Mason District Hospital, Passavant Area Hospital and Springfield Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Herrin works at Orthopedic Center Of Illinois, Springfield, IL in Springfield, IL with other offices in Lincoln, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.