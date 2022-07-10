Overview

Dr. Rodney Hagerman, DO is an Occupational Medicine Specialist in Silverdale, WA. They specialize in Occupational Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Aerospace Medicine. They graduated from Kirksville Osteopathic Medicine A.T. Still University and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.



Dr. Hagerman works at The Doctors Clinic in Silverdale, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.