Super Profile

Dr. Rodney Green, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (9)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Rodney Green, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Lakewood, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from University Of The Witwatersrand, Faculty Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Hillcrest Hospital.

Dr. Green works at Era Care in Lakewood, NJ with other offices in Lyndhurst, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Era Care
    539 MARC DR, Lakewood, NJ 08701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 730-7333
  2. 2
    Rodney A Green MD
    5035 Mayfield Rd Ste 100, Lyndhurst, OH 44124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 449-8880

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hillcrest Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bedsores
Dupuytren's Contracture
Arthritis
Bedsores
Dupuytren's Contracture
Arthritis

Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Wrist Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hand Injury Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
Wrist Disorders Chevron Icon
Wrist Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Centene
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 20, 2019
    Dr. Green is an amazing doctor. I had implants for 45 years. They were both ruptured with capsular contracture in the right one. I was terrified about the condition of the implants, but had no idea who would be skilled enough to take them out by En bloc. I did some research and found Dr. Green online, and I knew immediately he was the right doctor to handle the job. After meeting him, my husband and I were both 100% sure he was the one to do the job. My situation was challenging, but he accepted that challenge and did a great job. He is a wonderful man and an excellent surgeon. I am so grateful we found him. His office staff couldn't be nicer or more efficient. Roxanne and Kim are both very nice! I can't say enough good about Dr. Green. Thank you Dr. Green.
    May 20, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Rodney Green, MD
    About Dr. Rodney Green, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 44 years of experience
    • English
    • 1831280213
    Education & Certifications

    • Cleveland Clin Fdn
    • Cleveland Clin
    • Johannesburg Hospital
    • University Of The Witwatersrand, Faculty Of Health Sciences
    • Witwatersrand U
    • Hand Surgery and Plastic Surgery
