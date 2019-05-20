Dr. Rodney Green, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Green is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rodney Green, MD
Dr. Rodney Green, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Lakewood, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from University Of The Witwatersrand, Faculty Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Hillcrest Hospital.
Era Care539 MARC DR, Lakewood, NJ 08701 Directions (732) 730-7333
Rodney A Green MD5035 Mayfield Rd Ste 100, Lyndhurst, OH 44124 Directions (440) 449-8880
Hospital Affiliations
- Hillcrest Hospital
How was your appointment with Dr. Green?
Dr. Green is an amazing doctor. I had implants for 45 years. They were both ruptured with capsular contracture in the right one. I was terrified about the condition of the implants, but had no idea who would be skilled enough to take them out by En bloc. I did some research and found Dr. Green online, and I knew immediately he was the right doctor to handle the job. After meeting him, my husband and I were both 100% sure he was the one to do the job. My situation was challenging, but he accepted that challenge and did a great job. He is a wonderful man and an excellent surgeon. I am so grateful we found him. His office staff couldn't be nicer or more efficient. Roxanne and Kim are both very nice! I can't say enough good about Dr. Green. Thank you Dr. Green.
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1831280213
- Cleveland Clin Fdn
- Cleveland Clin
- Johannesburg Hospital
- University Of The Witwatersrand, Faculty Of Health Sciences
- Witwatersrand U
- Hand Surgery and Plastic Surgery
