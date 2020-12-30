See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Rodney Gong, MD

Internal Medicine
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Rodney Gong, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    2016 Spring Rose St, Las Vegas, NV 89134 (702) 838-4000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    MultiPlan

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Dec 30, 2020
    After having challenges with other doctors, we came across Dr. Gong and are so pleased to have him caring for our mother. Mom has hearing and comprehension issues. Dr. Gong is kind, patient, and respectful. We could not be happier with the level of care he provides.
    Doug Kahl — Dec 30, 2020
    About Dr. Rodney Gong, MD

    Internal Medicine
    36 years of experience
    English
    1235230723
    Education & Certifications

    UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
    Internal Medicine
