Dr. Rodney Fitzgibbon, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from South Carolina U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Prisma Health Baptist Hospital, Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge Hospital and Prisma Health Richland Hospital.



Dr. Fitzgibbon works at Palmetto Health-USC Family Medicine - Northeast Family Practice in Columbia, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.