Dr. Rodney Diehl, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rodney Diehl, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Morristown, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH and is affiliated with Morristown-Hamblen Healthcare System, MyMichigan Medical Center Alma, MyMichigan Medical Center Clare and MyMichigan Medical Center Midland.
Dr. Diehl works at
Locations
East Tennessee Heart Consultants PC705 McFarland St, Morristown, TN 37814 Directions (423) 492-5450
Claiborne Medical Center1850 Old Knoxville Rd, Tazewell, TN 37879 Directions (865) 526-0700
Morristown-hamblen Healthcare System908 W 4th North St, Morristown, TN 37814 Directions (865) 546-5111
Hospital Affiliations
- Morristown-Hamblen Healthcare System
- MyMichigan Medical Center Alma
- MyMichigan Medical Center Clare
- MyMichigan Medical Center Midland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Rodney Diehl, DO
- Cardiology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1174502298
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH
