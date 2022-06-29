Overview

Dr. Rodney Daniel, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Palm Harbor, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Morton Plant Hospital.



Dr. Daniel works at SANDERSON JAMES C MD OFFICE in Palm Harbor, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia, Arthritis and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.