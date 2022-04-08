Dr. Rodney Dade, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dade is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rodney Dade, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rodney Dade, MD is a Regenerative Medicine Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Regenerative Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som.
Dr. Dade works at
Locations
National Spine and Pain Centers - Fairfax8501 Arlington Blvd Ste 410, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (804) 534-5384MondayClosedTuesday6:30am - 3:00pmWednesdayClosedThursday6:30am - 3:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
StemCell ARTS - Tysons Corner1750 Tysons Blvd Ste 120, Mc Lean, VA 22102 Directions (804) 498-5756Wednesday6:30am - 3:00pmFriday6:30am - 3:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dade?
About Dr. Rodney Dade, MD
- Regenerative Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1336117373
Education & Certifications
- Rehab Inst Mich|Rehabilitation Institute of Michigan
- Pennsylvania Hospital Systems|Presby-U Penn
- Wayne State Univ Som
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dade has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dade accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Dade using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Dade has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Dade works at
132 patients have reviewed Dr. Dade. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dade.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dade, there are benefits to both methods.