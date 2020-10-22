See All Psychiatrists in Santa Barbara, CA
Dr. Rodney Collins, MD

Psychiatry
4.5 (16)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Rodney Collins, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT.

Dr. Collins works at American Riviera LLC in Santa Barbara, CA with other offices in Beverly Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    American Riviera LLC
    403 E Montecito St Ste A, Santa Barbara, CA 93101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 874-5922
  2. 2
    Mrh Medical Group Inc.
    8484 Wilshire Blvd Ste 200, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 360-7690

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness

Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 22, 2020
    Dr. Collins is simply the best Psychiatrist I have come across in my life. His medical knowledge and experience really helps the patient work through difficult circumstances. Additionally, his knowledge of psychopharmacology is unsurpassed. His office staff is friendly and the office space is always kept very clean.
    Seth — Oct 22, 2020
    About Dr. Rodney Collins, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1700879061
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rodney Collins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Collins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Collins has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Collins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Collins has seen patients for Anxiety, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Collins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Collins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Collins.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Collins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Collins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

