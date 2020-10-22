Dr. Rodney Collins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Collins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rodney Collins, MD
Dr. Rodney Collins, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT.
American Riviera LLC403 E Montecito St Ste A, Santa Barbara, CA 93101 Directions (805) 874-5922
Mrh Medical Group Inc.8484 Wilshire Blvd Ste 200, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (310) 360-7690
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Dr. Collins is simply the best Psychiatrist I have come across in my life. His medical knowledge and experience really helps the patient work through difficult circumstances. Additionally, his knowledge of psychopharmacology is unsurpassed. His office staff is friendly and the office space is always kept very clean.
- Psychiatry
- 40 years of experience
- English
- HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT
Dr. Collins has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Collins accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Collins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Collins has seen patients for Anxiety, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Collins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Collins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Collins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Collins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Collins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.