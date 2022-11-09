See All Ophthalmologists in Bayside, NY
Dr. Rodney Coe, MD

Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
4.5 (16)
Call for new patient details
17 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Rodney Coe, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Bayside, NY. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.

Dr. Coe works at Rodney P. Coe, M.D., P.L.L.C. in Bayside, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Benign Neoplasm of Choroid, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Vein Occlusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

Locations

    Rodney P. Coe, M.D., P.L.L.C.
    2391 Bell Blvd Ste 204, Bayside, NY 11360 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (646) 828-8660

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • North Shore University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Eye Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Edema Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Focal Laser Photocoagulation Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Hypopyon Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Panretinal Photocoagulation Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Non-Magnetic Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment Chevron Icon
Retinal Laser Photocoagulation Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinal Testing Chevron Icon
Scleral Buckling Chevron Icon
Uveitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • Tricare
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 09, 2022
    My mother has been a patient of Dr. Coe's for years and he has managed her macular degeneration with with great care and at 90 she still has her vision. He is an excellent doctor with a great bedside manner and we're so grateful.
    Gail Corredine — Nov 09, 2022
    About Dr. Rodney Coe, MD

    Specialties
    Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
    Years of Experience
    17 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1003972548
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
