Dr. Rodney Clingan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clingan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rodney Clingan, MD
Overview
Dr. Rodney Clingan, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from TX TECH UNIV HLTH SCI CTR SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Medical Center.
Dr. Clingan works at
Locations
-
1
Ascension Medical Group St. John Colon & Rectal Surgery1705 E 19th St Ste 502, Tulsa, OK 74104 Directions (918) 748-7800
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. John Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Clingan?
When we met with Dr. Clingan for our results. He took his time to explain what the options are. He even explain what to expect during the surgery for my husband. He also shows us what his plan will be. We were in awe and very impressed with his patience with us as we asked many questions and concerns. Thank you Dr. Clingan.
About Dr. Rodney Clingan, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1669433421
Education & Certifications
- Greater Baltimore Med Center
- University Of Oklahoma/st John'S Hospital
- TX TECH UNIV HLTH SCI CTR SCH OF MED
- Texas A&M University
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Clingan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Clingan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Clingan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Clingan works at
Dr. Clingan has seen patients for Intestinal Abscess and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Clingan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Clingan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clingan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clingan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clingan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.