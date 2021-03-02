Dr. Chan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rodney Chan, DPM
Dr. Rodney Chan, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Contra Costa Regional Medical Center.
Locations
1
Stonestown Podiatry Group595 Buckingham Way Ste 330, San Francisco, CA 94132 Directions (415) 731-6700
2
Limited To Official County Duties Only13601 San Pablo Ave, San Pablo, CA 94806 Directions (925) 370-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Contra Costa Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Visits nursing homes
- Podiatry
- English
- 1942338751
Education & Certifications
- California College of Podiatric Medicine
Dr. Chan accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chan has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Bunion and Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Chan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.