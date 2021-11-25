Dr. Rodney Chan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rodney Chan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center.
STARS Plastic Surgery8042 Wurzbach Rd Ste 130, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 201-2806
- Baptist Medical Center
Dr. Chan is an amazing doctor. I first met him 9 yrs ago when I had breast cancer in left breast that required a mastectomy. He was working in the burn unit at BAMC at that time. At every appt, he answered every question I had (and I had a lot), never rushing me, always explaining everything every clearly. Professional, caring, compassionate, with a great bedside manner at the hospital. He did a tram-flap reconstruction and it went smoothly and w/o issues. Follow up was regular and always with the greatest concern for me. I found Dr. Chan again in July of this year when I was diagnosed with breast cancer in my rt breast. He did a needle expansion reconstruction this time. Again, no problems, follow up was like clockwork. He's at STARS now and the staff there are amazing. I couldn't offer a higher recommendation for Dr. Chan and STARS. If I ever need any type of plastic surgery in the future, he's the only doctor I will see.
- General Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English, Cantonese and Mandarin
- Harvard Combined Program In Plastic Surgery
- Brigham and Women's Hospital
- University Of Washington Med Center
- Harvard Medical School
- Massachusetts Institute Of Technology
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Chan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chan has seen patients for Skin Grafts and Bedsores, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chan speaks Cantonese and Mandarin.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Chan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chan.
