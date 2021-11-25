See All General Surgeons in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Rodney Chan, MD

General Surgery
5 (25)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Rodney Chan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center.

Dr. Chan works at STARS Plastic Surgery in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Grafts and Bedsores along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    STARS Plastic Surgery
    8042 Wurzbach Rd Ste 130, San Antonio, TX 78229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 201-2806

  • Baptist Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Grafts
Bedsores
Port Placements or Replacements
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Body Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Ultrapulse CO2 Laser Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Nov 25, 2021
    Dr. Chan is an amazing doctor. I first met him 9 yrs ago when I had breast cancer in left breast that required a mastectomy. He was working in the burn unit at BAMC at that time. At every appt, he answered every question I had (and I had a lot), never rushing me, always explaining everything every clearly. Professional, caring, compassionate, with a great bedside manner at the hospital. He did a tram-flap reconstruction and it went smoothly and w/o issues. Follow up was regular and always with the greatest concern for me. I found Dr. Chan again in July of this year when I was diagnosed with breast cancer in my rt breast. He did a needle expansion reconstruction this time. Again, no problems, follow up was like clockwork. He's at STARS now and the staff there are amazing. I couldn't offer a higher recommendation for Dr. Chan and STARS. If I ever need any type of plastic surgery in the future, he's the only doctor I will see.
    KadyH — Nov 25, 2021
    About Dr. Rodney Chan, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Cantonese and Mandarin
    NPI Number
    • 1700964103
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Harvard Combined Program In Plastic Surgery
    Residency
    • Brigham and Women's Hospital
    Internship
    • University Of Washington Med Center
    Medical Education
    • Harvard Medical School
    Undergraduate School
    • Massachusetts Institute Of Technology
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rodney Chan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chan works at STARS Plastic Surgery in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Chan’s profile.

    Dr. Chan has seen patients for Skin Grafts and Bedsores, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Chan speaks Cantonese and Mandarin.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Chan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

