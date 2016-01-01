Dr. Rodney Capiro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Capiro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rodney Capiro, MD
Overview
Dr. Rodney Capiro, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Manahawkin, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Campus and Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center.
Locations
Southern Ocean Speciality Physicians1100 Route 72 W Ste 305, Manahawkin, NJ 08050 Directions (609) 978-9841
Hackensack Meridian Medical Group OB/GYN - Forked River730 Lacey Rd Ste G08, Forked River, NJ 08731 Directions (609) 693-2900
Hospital Affiliations
- AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Campus
- Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Rodney Capiro, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
Dr. Capiro speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Capiro. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Capiro.
