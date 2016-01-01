Overview

Dr. Rodney Capiro, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Manahawkin, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Campus and Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center.



Dr. Capiro works at Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Specialty in Manahawkin, NJ with other offices in Forked River, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.